How The Endless Christmas Socialising Is Damaging Your Sleep

“We must meet up before Christmas”, they said. “It’ll be fun,” they said. And just like that, every other day in your calendar between now and 31 December is accounted for. For many of us, hectic socialising is part and parcel of the festive season; it’s as Christmassy as eating mince pies, singing carols and watching ‘Love Actually’ for the 15th time on ITV2. But an entire month of late nights, often paired with large quantities of alcohol and stodgy, sugary food, can play havoc on our bedtime routine. What is festive party-going really doing to our sleep and will we regret it all come January?

Getty/HuffPost UK

With mulled wine a-plenty (plus the work Christmas party to get through), drinking in moderation becomes a distant memory for many of us in December. But while alcohol can help us fall asleep faster, it also reduces the quality of our sleep, according to Alasdair Henry PhD, a researcher at Sleepio. “During the first half of the night as alcohol is being metabolised, more deep sleep is experienced than normal,” he explains. “However, during the second half of the night once the sedative effects have worn off and alcohol has been metabolised, sleep becomes lighter and more disturbed. This leads to more frequent awakenings and difficulty falling back to sleep.” Alcohol can also interfere with sleep by altering our body’s ability to regulate temperature and making us need the loo throughout the night, Henry adds. On top of that, it’s known to increase snoring, our risk of sleep walking and exacerbate other sleep disorders, such as sleep apnoea, too. The result is a grumpy cocktail of tiredness and irritability the next day.