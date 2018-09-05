Next time you consider choosing the TV over a run, think carefully. A staggering one in three women and one in four men do not do enough physical activity, a study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has found.

This inactivity is putting them at risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and some cancers.

In 2016, more than a quarter (1.4 billion) of the world’s adult population didn’t exercise enough, research showed. WHO added that since 2001, there has been little progress in improving people’s activity levels.

“Unlike other major global health risks, levels of insufficient physical activity are not falling worldwide, on average, and over a quarter of all adults are not reaching the recommended levels of physical activity for good health,” warned the WHO’s Dr Regina Guthold.

People are advised to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, or 75 minutes of high-intensity physical activity.

Dr Luke Powles, GP for Bupa UK, tells HuffPost UK that staying active is important as it helps us to maintain a healthy weight and blood pressure, which in turn keeps our heart healthy. But how else does it help us?