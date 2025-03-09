Here's How You're Actually Meant To Wash Your Face (I've Been Doing It Wrong All My Life)

Getty Images If you use cleanser to wash your face, read on.

First, I learned that I’m meant to change my bra far more often than I previously thought (even if I can give my jeans a surprisingly long break between washes).

Then, I found out that I’d been using my electric toothbrush incorrectly.

And now, it seems I can’t even wash my face properly ― at least, that’s according to multiple skincare experts.

I usually simply lather cleanser onto my damp face and then rinse it off, but apparently I should be letting it sit a little longer so it can actually do its thing.

Oops.

How long should I let cleanser sit for?

According to skincare company CeraVe’s article on how to clean your face like a dermatologist, “a cleanser should be applied to the face for 3-5 minutes, and then rinsed off”.

To my horror, I realised they’re not the only pros who recommend this.

TikTok-famous dermatologist Dr Shereene Idriss shared a video that said you should leave your cleanser on for one to two minutes, especially if it contains active ingredients (for example, if it promises to clear acne with ingredients like salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide).

Speaking to BuzzFeed, dermatologist Dr Charles agreed, saying: “Our skin has multiple layers, and you can think of the outermost layer (stratum corneum) as our shield against the outside world.

“The splash and go method doesn’t give our skin time to soften and actually let the wash do its job.”

He recommends a 60-second timeframe.

Can you leave a cleanser on for too long?

Yes ― especially if you have dry skin, or if your cleanser is very harsh. Be especially careful with ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), beta hydroxy acid (BHAs), and glycolic acid.

You should also make sure your cleanser matches your skin’s needs (don’t buy a drying acne treatment if your biggest issue is flaky skin, for instance).

Additionally, two of the three dermatologists recommended a 60-second wait.