Here's How Many Of Us Actually Watched Netflix's Cancelled Drama Kaos

Fans of Netflix’s elaborate Greek mythology-inspired series Kaos were left bereft back in October when it was announced that it would not be getting a second season.
Prior to that, viewers had been hopeful that Kaos would get a second run after it spent days at the top of Netflix’s most-watched list across various territories and ended on an intriguing cliffhanger, with showrunner Charlie Covell revealing they already had ideas for future storylines.
However, in the end, it wasn’t to be, with Netflix pulling the plug after just eight episodes, amid speculation that viewing figures were the main motivation behind the decision.
Earlier this week, Netflix shared its latest What We Watched report, giving data for the second half of 2024.
In the report, it was revealed that Kaos racked up 20.3 million views between premiering in August and the end of the year.
According to Deadline, the show got off to a strong start, with 3.4 million in its first few days “before adding 5.9M views in its first full week on the service”.
However, in the months that followed, only around 10 million more views were added, and it was eventually cancelled two months on from its premiere.
Interestingly, its viewing figures do put the acclaimed show above the latest seasons of other Netflix originals like The Diplomat, Love Is Blind and Selling Sunset, all of which are expected to return in 2025, though it’s fair to assume these cost less to make than the big-budget Kaos.
As well as Wicked’s Jeff Goldblum as the King of the Gods himself, Zeus, the star-studded Kaos cast includ Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Stephen Dillane and a host of other impressive names.