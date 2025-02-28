Here's How Many Of Us Actually Watched Netflix's Cancelled Drama Kaos

Janet McTeer as Hera and Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in Kaos Justin Downing/Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s elaborate Greek mythology-inspired series Kaos were left bereft back in October when it was announced that it would not be getting a second season.

Prior to that, viewers had been hopeful that Kaos would get a second run after it spent days at the top of Netflix’s most-watched list across various territories and ended on an intriguing cliffhanger, with showrunner Charlie Covell revealing they already had ideas for future storylines.

Advertisement

However, in the end, it wasn’t to be, with Netflix pulling the plug after just eight episodes, amid speculation that viewing figures were the main motivation behind the decision.

Earlier this week, Netflix shared its latest What We Watched report, giving data for the second half of 2024.

In the report, it was revealed that Kaos racked up 20.3 million views between premiering in August and the end of the year.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the show got off to a strong start, with 3.4 million in its first few days “before adding 5.9M views in its first full week on the service”.

However, in the months that followed, only around 10 million more views were added, and it was eventually cancelled two months on from its premiere.

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus in Kaos Netflix

Advertisement