If you end up with a ridiculously large pile-up every time you cook pasta, help is (quite literally) at hand.

The perfect portion of dried pasta for your size is two cupped handfuls, according to a new food guide, which aims to give practical tips on portion size.

In order to maintain a healthy weight, you should also stick to around three handfuls of flaked breakfast cereal or muesli for breakfast and ditch jacket potatoes that are larger than your fist, according to the guide.

Meanwhile that elusive perfect portion of spaghetti can be achieved by bending your forefinger to your thumb, roughly creating the shape of a £1 coin. And when it comes to hard cheese (like cheddar), you should stick to two thumbs’ worth.