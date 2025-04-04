The White Lotus Producer Makes Very Honest Admission About How Much The Cast Get Paid

The cast of The White Lotus season three HBO

One of The White Lotus’ producers has revealed the team has a hard and fast rule when it comes to how much the stars get paid.

During a wide-ranging interview with the cast and crew for The Hollywood Reporter, exec producer David Bernad disclosed that regardless of certain cast members’ A-list status, “everyone is treated the same on The White Lotus”.

To ensure this remains the case, Bernad said that everyone in the cast is “paid the same”, while the cast are also listed in the opening titles in alphabetical order to ensure that no one receives top billing over anyone else.

He claimed: “[That means] you’re getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons, not to quote The Bachelor.

“It’s a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show.”

White Lotus producer David Bernad via Associated Press

Casting director Meredith Tucker revealed that this does lead to some problems, as some actors “won’t do it — and honestly, you can’t hold it against people who need to make a living”.

“And it’s not negotiable,” Bernad added.

During production on season three, the whole cast and crew stayed in the same Thai hotel for around seven months.

Before the show began airing, Walton Goggins revealed that while their hotel is paid for by production, everything else is not.

“The one thing they don’t tell you when you check into The White Lotus is how expensive it is to check out of The White Lotus,” the Emmy nominee told Stephen Colbert last year.

He explained: “They pay for your room, but you pay for your incidentals. After the first six weeks – I swear this is a true story, not just for me but for everybody – I go to pay my bill and I started laughing.

“[The hotel staff] handed me the bill and I was like, ‘ha ha, yeah right’. You’re telling me that Thai-spiced cashews cost that much money?”

