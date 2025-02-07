Let's Settle This: How Often Should You Really Change Your Bra?

Pablo Heimplatz via Unsplash Bras on a washing line

Good news for denim lovers: Which? recently released an infographic about how often to wash your jeans, and it seems they require even less care than I expected.

Still, it was bad news for T-shirt fans (apparently, they need washing after none wear) and dress lovers (which last one to three wears).

So what about bra wearers?

Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but according to the publication, they need cleaning way more often than I expected.

How often should you wash your bra?

Per Which?, they need cleaning after every two to three wears.

And yes, I am with the Instagram commenter who wrote: “Bras… that’s months, [not wears] right?” under their post.

Sadly, though they don’t seem to be alone in giving the inconvenient advice (sigh).

Speaking to Cleveland Clinic, dermatologist Dr Alok Vij, MD gave the same rough timeframe as Which? because “All the dead skin cells, oils and sweat trapped under your bra make for a cesspool of bacteria and yeast.”

That can lead to rashes and even skin infections, he says.

Even the doctor’s good news is tempered with unfortunate clarifications: “A few hours with a bra on with minimal sweating might not count as a full ‘wear,’” he told the publication.

“But a few hours with heavy sweating could count as a double or triple wear.”

The only information I’m grateful to have read on the topic is that yes, we are okay to wear the undergarment two days in a row ― provided we let it air out for a few hours in between.

What’s the right way to wash bras in a machine?

I know that ideally, some bras should be hand-washed. But come on ― we’re already being asked to do a lot here with this two-to-three-wear revelation.

On Martha Stewart’s site, Clorox’s resident scientist and cleaning expert Mary Gagliardi says we should “Close any hooks and eyes on the bra, then place in a mesh laundry bag.”

This applies to sports bras too.

Then, we should put our underwear in a delicate wash with cold water to prevent warping. If the cups become misshapen in the wash, you can re-form them when wet.