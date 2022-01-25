'Tea In The Pouring Rain': How Ordinary People Spent Their Lockdown Birthdays

dtephoto via Getty Images Most of us spent our birthdays without seeing many of our loved ones.

If you cast your minds back to 2020 and 2021 you’ll remember that we spent much of the year in lockdowns.

That means many people had their birthdays at a time they could only mix with their own household, meet one friend outside, or without seeing anyone at all.

Advertisement

But, it emerges, even our prime minister didn’t follow those rules. In June of 2020, it’s understood that Boris Johnson, with the help of wife Carrie, had a birthday get together with 30 people, which included cake.

Reports say the party included staff and family friends, who enjoyed M&S picnic food and sang a chorus of happy birthday to the prime minister.

Advertisement

At the time, indoor get togethers were prohibited and there were concerns about singing as it could spread Covid, with chorus groups cancelling rehearsals.

Just nine days after the alleged birthday bash, Johnson said in a press conference: “Continue to show restraint and respect the rules which are designed to keep us all safe”.

Advertisement

And it seems ordinary people did. We spoke to some people who also got a year older in that time, but without the merriment and celebrations of the country’s leader.

Andrew Parsons / Downing Street via PA Media Boris Johnson holds up a birthday cake - baked for him by school staff - during a visit to Bovingdon Primary Academy. The Prime Minister is facing fresh allegations of breaking coronavirus rules after it emerged that a gathering to wish him a happy birthday was held inside No 10 during the first lockdown.

“A few days later, my dad died.”

Yasmin*, a 42-year-old media lecturer from Cardiff, Wales, had a starkly contrasting birthday to Johnson.

“I also had a birthday in June 2020,” she tells HuffPost. “The main thing I can remember about it is sitting on a bench in my local park crying. But I was also looking around anxiously because earlier in the lockdown I had seen the police patrolling that park and moving people on if they caught them sitting on benches. They crawled around the park in their vehicle issuing instructions to move with megaphones.

Advertisement

“A few days after that I got the news that my father had died of Covid. I didn’t see him. And I didn’t attend his funeral.”

After seeing the allegations against the prime minister, Yasmin adds: “It feels enraging after what the people of this country have been through under his venal, corruptible, narcissistic and puerile attempts at government. There are many reasons why he should have resigned a dozen times over by now, and many of them far more serious. This is just the latest and least. I view what has happened is this country under his premiership as tantamount to a genocide.”

Ana Rocio Garcia Franco via Getty Images .

“It angers me that I sat in the pouring rain just to see friends.”

Lizzie, a reporter from London, also didn’t imagine having such a quiet affair when she turned 26.

“My birthday in June 2020 - which was actually nine days before Boris’s – was incredibly depressing,” she says.

“After months of blissful sunshine it was pouring with rain for two weeks in June 2020. And because no pubs/restaurants/attractions were open yet, I had two friends pop round to have a cup of tea in the garden in the pouring rain (we literally sat under umbrellas on my patio).”

The friends came and went one at a time – rather than in unison – because the rules only permitted meeting one other person outside.

“I then went for an incredibly wet park walk with my mum and sister in the afternoon – who I was living with at the time – because there was literally nothing else we could do with the restrictions at the time,” Lizzie continues.

“It angers me that I literally sat in the pouring rain to see my two friends separately, while Boris had his birthday cake with an entire gathering of people inside his flat just days later.”

Many others can relate to spending the special day alone, isolated, and without their loved ones by them.

Advertisement

People took to social media to express their anger and hurt over the rules set for them, and the ones broken by government.

I wasn’t “allowed”to see my hubby in his nursing home for a full 6 months at one point. Asked at Christmas. Denied. Asked at his birthday .Denied. Not even “allowed”to look through the window.@rightsforresid2 @JohnCampaign @HumanRightsCtte — Jenny Davies (@JennyDa56117433) January 24, 2022

This is on my sons 9th birthday during the first lockdown. Those two people outside are my parents wishing their grandson a happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/xu9Szfwbhw — Jem Edwards (@diabeticjunkie) January 25, 2022

A month after his party, i laid in a hospital bed with a newborn, bleeding out, in pain, unable to move and my husband got to spend 40 minutes with us before leaving us for 48 hours. But thats nothing, people did and are still dying alone. People arnt getting funerals 😡 — Lauren Chapman (@EvertonMint) January 25, 2022

The day after Boris Johnson had a birthday party in his flat, I spent my birthday in a hospital car park while my wife was inside having a miscarriage alone, as lockdown rules prevented me from being inside with her. Fuck these people. https://t.co/d6Wxz8m1i9 — Oli Franklin-Wallis (@olifranklin) January 24, 2022