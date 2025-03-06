Gardeners Urged To Avoid Common Mowing Mistake This Spring

Zé Zorzan via Unsplash

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about all the gardening jobs you’re meant to do in March.

That includes a surprising amount of weeding (sorry!), and more rewarding bouts of sowing and growing.

According to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), you should start mowing your lawn at the first signs of growth, too.

Given our recent sunny spells, chances are your own backyard is overdue a little haircut.

But the RHS, among other experts, warn against a common mowing mistake that can ruin your garden for the rest of the year.

The mowing mistake you really want to avoid

Per the RHS, you should raise your mower blades half a centimetre higher than usual for your first mow of spring.

The Woodland Trust agrees, saying that you should cut off less than a third of the grass height in your first mow.

That’s because “cutting too close will stress the grass, causing shallow roots and making your lawn more susceptible to drought, disease and bare patches”.

Then, you can gradually lower the blade over the next couple of weeks.

When’s the best time to cut grass?

Some signs your lawn is ready to cut, Country Living says, are a verdant green colour; a height of at least three inches; and firm, dry ground.

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how taking a cotton bud to your backyard can reveal how ready it is to cut (the tool is usually about three inches tall).

The Woodland Trust advises cutting your grass later in the day when any frost or dew has evaporated. This is because you risk less damage when you cut dry grass.

Similarly, the weight of the mower can compact wet, waterlogged soil, affecting your grass’ ability to form roots.

Steer clear of rainy days, or soil that has been affected by multiple days of rain.