How The Abortion Fight Affects The Midterms

How The Abortion Fight Affects The MidtermsRepublicans are trying to distance themselves from their anti-abortion past and scrubbing specific lanugage from their websites with midterm elections fast approaching.By HuffPost VideoMicrobioVideos For YouThis Morning removes 'energy bills' prize from Spin To Win game after backlashNews Anchor Has Stroke On Live TVTrump Scores Secret Files WinThis Morning Changes Spin To Win After Energy Bill Prize BacklashHow Companies ’Union Bust’One Cruel Summer Police Kill Unarmed Black Man In BedSarah Palin’s First Comeback Bid Is Over