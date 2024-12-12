This Is The Rudest Thing You Can Do As A Guest This Christmas

Dorien Monnens via Unsplash

Don’t get me wrong, I love Christmas ― but as someone who struggles a bit at social ’dos, I often wish there was a guidebook on how to be a good guest.

Well, it’s not quite the behaviour manual Jane Austen would have recognised, but new research from DFS offers more or less that.

The company surveyed 2,000 adults based in the UK and asked them what they deemed to be the greatest guest offences over the festive season.

One answer stood out above all else, getting 47% of the overall vote (and 56% from those aged 65 and over).

Which is?

Being late seemed to annoy more people than any other faux pas, the survey found.

Body language and behavioural expert Adrianne Carter, who paired with the furniture company, explained: “Guests are expected to be on time because late arrivals can disrupt the planned schedule for food and activities.”

She added, “Arriving late without a good reason can be seen as disrespectful to the host and the occasion, suggesting a lack of consideration for the effort put into organising the event.”

With that said, she advises against an early entrance, which can “throw the host into a tizzy and start the occasion off on the wrong footing.”

Bang on time (or thereabouts) seems to be the best-received choice.

What else annoyed people?

Per the DFS survey, the next-biggest bugbears for hosts were guests not bringing a drink (41%), then not taking their shoes off (33%).

“Arriving with drinks, as 41% of hosts expect, is a gesture of contribution and support,” Adrianne said.

“It acknowledges the host is providing the majority of the effort and is a token of your appreciation. It also takes the pressure off the host having to provide every drink option.”

So far as shoes go, she advised us to at least ask if we should remove them: “even if the host says to keep them on, they’ll be pleased with your offer.”

Some good news, though: only 11% of Brits say they’d be annoyed if guests turned up underdressed.

“The data shows that most hosts want the time to be enjoyable and relaxing for the guests,” Adrianne revealed.