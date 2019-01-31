How To Beat The Cold, From De-Icing Your Car To Preventing Frozen Pipes

Britain is braced for more snow and cold weather, which means we’ll be battling iced-covered cars, chapped skin and frozen pipes. Oh, the joy! To prevent you from making some schoolboy errors, here’s our ultimate guide to winter-proofing your life, from caring for your car and your home, to your pets and yourself. [Read More: Can you take a day off if you can’t get to work? Your rights in the snow explained] How To Defrost Your Car

ablokhin via Getty Images

If your car is covered in snow, use a soft brush to wipe the excess off and make sure the front grille is clear, the AA advises. The fastest way to remove ice from windows is to start your engine and switch on the heating, allowing warm air to gently heat the glass from the inside while you use a scraper on the outside. Use a proper window scraper to avoid damaging the glass, adds the AA, and don’t go back inside the house while keys are in the ignition – thieves are known to target unlocked cars in winter. “Remember not to leave wipers in ‘auto’ when frost is expected,” the AA adds, “If wipers are frozen to the glass the motor could be damaged. And don’t try to force frozen wipers off the glass.” “Never use just-boiled water to remove ice – it could crack the glass, freezes quickly and could ice your wipers to the car.” How To Prevent Pipes From Freezing

Stephen Barnes via Getty Images

Frozen pipes can leave you without running water and they’re at risk of bursting and flooding your home – so when snow is forecast, it’s best to prevent them from freezing, rather than fixing them later. In order to prevent frozen pipes, energy provider SSE recommends: Insulate pipes and water tanks by wrapping weather-exposed areas in sponge covers. Set your thermostat at 12-15°C when you’re away from the property to keep the air inside warm. Open cabinet doors and loft hatches to allow warm air to circulate pipes. Run your taps regularly – it’s harder for water to freeze if they’re running. If your pipes are frozen, try to defrost them yourself before calling a plumber out by following the steps in the British Gas video below:

How To Keep Your Pets Safe

David-Prado via Getty Images

Snow can be particularly difficult for outdoor pets. The RSPCA recommends that guinea pigs are housed indoors when temperatures drop below 15°C. You should provide rabbits with extra bedding throughout winter and consider moving them indoors or into an outhouse, such as a shed or unused garage, when temperatures reach freezing. Cats should have constant access to the house or to a warm, inside area such as an outbuilding or barn with appropriate heating. Dogs still need exercise when it’s snowing, but you should keep them away from ponds and lakes that are iced over. You might want to buy a coat for older pooches or dogs who are poorly, and ensure you wash your pup’s paws after a walk if you’ve been through a gritted area, as antifreeze and rock salt can be poisonous to them. You can also put food and clean water out for birds, as their usual sources may have frozen over. How To Dress To Say Warm

OksanaKiian via Getty Images