I don’t know about you, but as soon as I took my gorgeously lit Christmas tree down, I quickly realised just how dark and dingy my home gets in winter. Essentially, the combination of a 4pm sunset and a dismally murky sky throughout the day has left me spending far too much time sitting in darkness. Don’t you just love this time of year?
In a bid to help anyone else who, like me, is desperate to brighten up their abode, I’ve pulled together a selection of top tips and tricks for swapping the endless gloom for a bit more glow.
Whether you’re living in a lower ground floor flat, struggling to make your windowless hallway more welcoming, or your home just simply doesn’t seem to soak up any natural light, there’s sure to be at least one suggestion here that’ll work perfectly for your space...