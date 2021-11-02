What To Do If You're Feeling Angry, Anxious Or Apathetic About Climate Change

Dr Krause says some possible strategies to deal with eco-anxiety include:

1. Taking steps to make what is in your control and you can make secure, safe.

2. Getting active. Think about what steps you would like to take to make a change to address the concerns you have. This will help you feel less helpless. It could mean writing to your MP, starting a petition, or switching to a greener lifestyle.

3. Often anxiety tends to be cumulative, so if there are other things that are making you anxious, try and address those too.

4. Seeking support in order to gain perspective or a different view.

5. Having a break from news about the climate. Sometimes when we are anxious, we over seek information.

6. Learning to manage over thinking by setting specific times to think, having distractions.

7. Collaborating with others so that you feel less alone.

8. Focusing on the positive steps that are being taken – anxiety can give you a very negative, lop-sided perspective.