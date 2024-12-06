The Secret To Cleaning Suede Shoes Is Hiding In Your Bathroom

Muneeb Syed via Unsplash c

Storm Darragh is coming to the UK soon ― our shores will be battered with rain and wind once again this year.

It’s been a pretty harsh couple of months weather-wise. So even if the gloomy climate hasn’t affected your mood yet, we’re willing to bet it’s taken it still on your favourite pair of suede shoes.

Advertisement

Shoemaker Samuel Hubbard shared on their site that water can make your suede shoes patchy, matted, brittle, and even balding because the “nap,” or lay, of the hairs is ruined by its reaction to the strands.

It makes them stiff and brittle, they explain, making the hairs more likely to fall off.

But all is not lost ― the sooner you treat a wet shoe, the more likely it is to look as good as new afterwards.

Nike shared that one way to start the cleaning routine post-watery walk involves a toothbrush.

How can I clean suede shoes with a toothbrush?

You can use a toothbrush, especially a stiff one, in place of a specialised suede brush, the clothing and shoe brand says.

They recommend starting the cleaning process by stuffing your shoes with newspaper or using a shoe tree before brushing off dirt, dust, and other debris with the brush.

Advertisement

Then, you can use a specialised suede eraser or even a regular pencil rubber to remove any marks you’ve got left, Nike advises.

If your stains still haven’t gone away, use something acidic ― like white vinegar or rubbing alcohol ― to banish the blemish.

But you shouldn’t flood the material, Nike stresses. Instead, place a small amount of the acidic substance on a cloth, then swipe it from side to side and let it dry.

If your stain hasn’t budged, try again.

Corn starch can blot out oil and grease marks, they continue, while shoes with stuck-on gum or wax will release them after a couple of hours in the freezer; hydrogen peroxide can help to oust blood stains.

How can I make my suede shoes weatherproof?

Shoe company Clark’s recommends applying a suede conditioner to your freshly washed shoes to ensure they don’t get as affected by the elements again.

Advertisement

You can purchase waterproofing sprays too to add on top of that.