For A Long Life, This 1 Sleeping Habit Matters Most (And It's Not How Long You Sleep For)

I’m not trying to stress you out here, as stress can impact your sleep, but as we age, it’s essential that we really get our sleeping habits in check. This is because how we sleep can impact how we age.

For example, experts recommend that adults go to bed no later than 1am, regardless of their circadian rhythms, to ensure healthy ageing.

Advertisement

Additionally, poor sleep habits can make your brain age faster.

So, yes, it is all a little intimidating because what are adults if not perpetually tired?

There is a simple change you can implement which will make a significant difference

According to a new study published in the aptly-named journal Sleep, having a regular sleeping pattern of going to bed and getting up at the same time every day is a stronger predictor of your mortality risk overall than sleep duration.

The research found that even people who consistently get 7–8 hours – but who had irregular sleep schedules – each night are at a higher risk of strokes, heart attacks and even cancer than those who slept less but had a consistent schedule.

Eek.

Those with the most consistent sleeping patterns had up to 48% lower risks of all-cause mortality compared to those with the least consistent routines.

Advertisement

The experts at BBC Science Focus warn: “Unfortunately, this doesn’t mean you can get away with sleeping only four hours a night just by sticking to a regular 3am bedtime – getting enough (but not too much) sleep still matters.

“In the study, those getting under six hours or over nine each night were at an increased risk of mortality. However, although sleep duration was still important, the link between mortality and regular sleep patterns was stronger and more consistent.”

How to get a more consistent sleeping pattern

The sleep experts at The Sleep Foundation advise: “Try to follow the same steps each night before going to bed, such as dimming the lights, quietly reading or stretching, putting on pyjamas, and brushing your teeth.

Advertisement