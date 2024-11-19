The 1 Unexpected Food That Can Defrost Windscreens 'In Seconds'

Fajrul Islam via Getty Images

With British Summer Time behind us and snow and ice warnings lighting up the weather forecast, it’s safe to say winter is on its way.

Don’t get me wrong; I love a brisk, cold morning. I even like the odd reddened cheek and watering eye (dewy rouged realness!!).

But I draw the line at dripping, soggy AM windshields.

You’ve probably already heard of dehumidifier bags, which can go a long way towards controlling the condensation in your vehicle. But those can err on the pricey side, and given that we’re about to reach radiator-on status, you’re probably looking to save as much money as possible (I know I am).

Thankfully, answers might come in the form of the humble potato. The trusty tuber is good for more than just stews, it seems ― its starch may play an important role in keeping your windshield fog-free.

So, we thought we’d share how it works, and what to do to try the hack:



What’s the science there?

Well, if you’ve ever peeled a spud, you’ll know how sticky the starches in potatoes can be.

When applied to your windshield, they provide a barrier between your glass and the moisture.

Auto expert John Burkhauser told Today that “Potato juice, a waste product of vodka distillation, has been used in the snowy mountain roads of Tennessee.“

And pros at John Clark Motor Group told Express that “This one really isn’t just an old wives’ tale! Rubbing the cut side of half a potato against the outer surface can make a real difference to your windscreen... Not only can it stop your windscreen from freezing in the winter, but it can also be a huge help when driving in the rain.”

The hack is also featured in the Farmer’s Almanac.

So, how do I do it?

You simply halve a potato and rub the exposed side along your windshield the night before cold weather.