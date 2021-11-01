Nick Potts via PA Wire/PA Images

Booster jabs are now being given at walk-in vaccination sites across England, with no appointment needed.

From November 1, anyone eligible who had their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine at least six months ago can turn up at one of hundreds of jabs sites across the country to get their top-up.

The move is part of plans to ramp up vaccine uptake ahead of a “challenging” winter. Walk-in centres are also offering vaccinations to 12-15 year olds needing their first jab, and parents should check the ‘Grab-a-Jab’ website to find their nearest centre, which is updated each day as new sites open up.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme said: “The booster is not just a nice to have, it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter. So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

Here’s what you need to know about the new system:

Who is eligible for a Covid booster jab?

You can get a booster dose from a walk-in site if it’s been at least six months (182 days) since your second dose of the vaccine and you’re either:

Aged 50 or over

Aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts you at high risk from Covid-19. You’ll find a detailed list of these conditions on the NHS website.

If you have a condition that puts you at higher risk of Covid-19, you’ll receive a letter from the NHS reminding you to have your booster dose. You should take this letter with you to the walk-in centre. If you haven’t received a letter but believe you should be eligible for a booster dose due to an underlying health condition, contact your GP.

Frontline health and social care workers aged 16 and over can also get a booster dose from a walk-in site. In this instance, you’ll need to bring proof of your employment to the walk-in centre, such as a workplace photo ID, or a letter or a payslip from your employer within the last three months.

Where are the walk-in sites for booster jabs?

People are advised to use the NHS online walk-in finder to check where their nearest centre is. Pharmacies, GP practices and other community sites – including Elland Road football stadium in Leeds and Kassam Stadium in Oxford – are being used as walk-in sites.

NHS England said almost every person registered with a GP practice lives within 10 miles of a fixed vaccination site.

The walk-in finder website will show who can get jabs at different sites, whether it is offering boosters, vaccines for 12-15 year-olds, or anyone aged 16 and over.