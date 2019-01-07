How To Get A Divorce In The UK: How Much Does It Cost And How Long Does It Take?

But if your mind is set, how do you go about starting the process, how much is it going to cost and can it be done and dusted by the end of 2019?

Goodman Ray solicitors tell HuffPost UK that people shouldn’t rush into anything permanent: “Our advice is always to take a breath and don’t rush into initiating a divorce, and look at alternative options like mediation or other dispute resolution forums.”

This combination of factors results in divorce lawyers seeing the highest amount of interest on 7 January – the first Monday back at work after the holidays. In fact the date is so popular for divorce applications in the UK that it is known colloquially in the industry as ‘divorce day’.

After the long Christmas period stuck at home with your partner, children and extended family, and the prospect of another 365 days together ahead, spousal tensions can be running high into the new year.

Who Can Get A Divorce?

The government website says you qualify for a divorce in England and Wales (the rules are different in Scotland and Northern Ireland) if you’ve been married for at least a year and your relationship has permanently broken down.

You must also have a marriage that is legally recognised in the UK and usually also have a permanent home in England or Wales.

On What Grounds Can I Get A Divorce?

There is one sole ground for a divorce which is that your marriage has irretrievably broken down. This is proved by reference to one of five facts.

Adultery: Your husband or wife had sexual intercourse with someone else of the opposite sex. The law recognises the act of adultery as sexual intercourse between a man and a woman. But you cannot give adultery as a reason if you lived together as a couple for six months after you found out about it. It is worth noting that if you cite adultery and include the name of the person your partner cheated on you with in your application, the third party will also get copies of the paperwork when you apply for the divorce.

Unreasonable behaviour: Your husband or wife has behaved in such a way that you cannot reasonably be expected to live with that person. This could include physical violence, verbal abuse, such as insults or threats, drunkenness or drug-taking and refusing to pay for housekeeping.

Desertion: Your husband or wife has left you without your agreement, without a good reason, to end your relationship, for more than two years in the past two and half years. You can still claim desertion if you have lived together for up to a total of six months in this period.

Separated for more than two years: You can apply for a divorce if you’ve been separated for more than two years and both parties agree to divorce. Your husband or wife must agree in writing. You can be separated while living in the same home as long as you’re not together as a couple (for example, sleeping and eating apart).

Separated for at least five years: You can apply for a divorce if you’ve been separated for at least five years, even if your husband or wife disagrees.

Can You Claim A ‘No-Fault’ Divorce?

It’s not likely a ‘no-fault’ divorce is going to work for you. A notable recent case with such difficulties in claiming ‘no fault’ is the case of Owens vs. Owens, whereby the wife sought a divorce from her husband on the basis that she felt unhappy, unloved and unappreciated.

It was determined by the court that this did not amount to an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage. She took the case to the Court of Appeal, but the original ruling was upheld and it was stated that the law was correctly applied.

How Much Does A Divorce Cost?

The person issuing the divorce petition (ie. applying for the divorce) will have to pay a base rate of £750 plus vat and court fee of £550. The recipient will have to pay £100 plus vat assuming that person agrees that the marriage has broken down. So in theory your divorce could cost less than £1500 in total.

However, Mark Sage, legal director at TLT Solicitors says the trickier part is estimating cost when there are disputes involved – this will depend on quantity of assets and parties agreement on how to settle.

Sage says: “Costs will range from say £3,000 to £25,000 and disbursements for average divorces where matters are agreed, but can rise significantly beyond that where financial proceedings are issued and contested.”