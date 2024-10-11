This 1 Alarm Mistake Is Making Your Winter Wake-Ups Harder

miniseries via Getty Images

I’m a huge advocate of exercising during the colder, darker months ― until I have to leave my bed to do it.

It’s an equation that seems so simple: bed warm, outside cold. It makes getting up in the morning at best annoying and at worst agonisingly counterintuitive.

But Panda London’s sleep expert Max Kirsten shared seven tips with HuffPost UK that might make the process enjoyable manageable.

The first one had to do with your blaring alarm.

If your wake-up call sounds more like a warning siren than a soothing welcome into the day, you might be setting your day up for failure, the expert suggests.

“Waking up abruptly can cause an increase in blood pressure and heart rate, not to mention heighten feelings of stress as adrenaline kicks in,” she advises.

“A more relaxed alarm can help you begin your day with a sense of ease and calm, reducing the likelihood of feeling frazzled or anxious from the moment you wake.”

Here are six of her other tips:

1) Don’t underestimate pyjama power

”While it may seem obvious, many people head to bed without dressing warmly enough during the cooler months,” the sleep expert said.

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how sleeping in a cold room can help you fall asleep, but staying chilly throughout the night can wake you up later.

“Not wearing appropriate nightwear can cause disruptions to your sleep, as feeling cold may wake you during the night,” Kirsten agreed.

2) Don’t linger in bed

It can be hard to get up the second your alarm goes off, but Kirsten says that’s exactly how you should do it. She recommends a “10-second rule.”

“One of the worst things you can do when waking up cold is to linger in bed, dwelling on how chilly it is and how much you’d rather stay under the covers. This kind of thinking can often make you feel more lethargic and unmotivated,” she said.

3) Take a hot shower first thing

“A hot shower helps regulate your body temperature, increases blood circulation, and warms you up from the outside in, ensuring you feel more comfortable and alert as you begin your day,” Kirsten advises.

It’ll also keep you toasty as you get dressed, which I struggle with on colder mornings.

4) It might be time to buy a lightbox

Lightboxes, which mimic the natural light of sunrise, can get your brain more on board with getting up than winter darkness followed by your stark overhead light.

“Moreover, exposure to light in the morning has been shown to enhance mood, cognitive function, and overall energy levels, all of which are essential for starting the day on the right foot,” the sleeping pro advises.

5) Get a hot drink first thing

Your morning cuppa might be especially helpful in the colder months, Kirsten suggests.

“The cold may amplify feelings of hunger or leave you feeling sluggish. One of the best ways to combat this is to consume something warm immediately after waking,” she told HuffPost UK over email.

“A hot cup of tea or coffee, paired with a hearty breakfast such as porridge, can help warm your body from the inside out, giving you the boost you need to get going.”

6) If all else fails, you may have to set the heating on early

Nobody likes spending extra cash on their heating bill. But if your mornings are truly traumatic, the sleeping adviser says you might have to give in to your radiator overlords if possible.

“If you do decide to turn the heating on, try setting it to come on at a low level in the morning before you wake. This can take the edge off the chill and create a more pleasant environment to wake up in,” she shared.