How I Dress To Get Through Security Lightning-Quick At The Airport

izusek via Getty Images Multiracial group of passengers passing by airport security check.

I travel frequently, often with young children. While I have learned to expect the unexpected, I have many parts of the travel process down to a science, from how to create an itinerary that works to how to make 20-hour travel days not just tolerable but enjoyable.

However, getting through airport security with ease was one of the hardest parts of the travel experience for me to master. I’m very careful about how I pack and what I wear, but it took me a long time to factor getting through airport security into the equation.

“My first piece of advice is to think ahead,” said Luis Gonzales, an Intrepid Travel tour leader in Peru who ushers scores of passengers through airports each year. Daniel Herszberg, the co-founder of Travel Insighter, who has visited every country in the world, said that knowing how to get through security quickly may mean the difference between making your flight and missing it if you’re running late.

Now that I’ve mastered my routine, I appreciate that getting through security quickly and easily can set a positive tone for my entire trip. I recently wondered if I was missing out on any tips that could make getting through airport security even easier, so I spoke to experts. Here’s what they recommend.

Avoid clothing and accessories made with pieces of metal.

While a little bit of metal on clothing — such as rivets on jeans or a snap — might not set off alarms, wearing too much metal can be problematic. Gonzales recommends not wearing belts or clothing with more than one zipper — he even suggests avoiding items with many metal buttons, such as button-fly jeans.

Herszberg has had what he thought were “basic blue jeans” set off alarms, resulting in hand pat-downs. He now avoids wearing those pants to the airport.

Put metal accessories in your bag before you get into the security line.

Many travellers like to wear everyday accessories on their trip, such as watches, rings and necklaces. They also often have items like keys and cell phones in their pocket when they get to the airport.

These should go into your bag before you get to the converter belt, Gonzales said. “It’s all about being ready when it’s your turn. This keeps things moving smoothly and takes the stress out of the experience,” he explained.

Placing these items in your bag ahead of time also lowers the chance of leaving something behind. Andrew Khan, associate director of behaviour change and expertise at Understood.org, recommends designating an outer pocket of your carry-on for these items. Alternatively, pack an empty bag in your carry-on and use it to keep loose items together when you go through security.

Wear slip-off shoes and have socks handy in summer for domestic travel.

Taking your shoes off and then putting them back on takes time and can be a pain. Wearing slip-off shoes makes the process much easier. If you decide to wear sandals during the summer, have socks ready to slip on quickly. “There’s nothing more discomforting than walking barefoot on that sticky TSA ground before a long flight,” Herszberg said.

imageBROKER/Isai Hernandez via Getty Images Maybe just forget about the button-fly jeans on your next flight.

Don’t remove shoes in international airports.

Leigh Barnes, president of the Americas for Intrepid Travel, adds that even though many countries outside of the United States don’t require passengers to remove their shoes, American passengers tend to default to taking them off anyway. It’s best to look up the rules in advance when traveling internationally or wait until you are asked to remove your shoes to take them off, he said. Otherwise, you may hold up the line and make the process longer than it needs to be. Gonzales recommends not wearing shoes with buckles or boots with zippers through security when traveling internationally.

Layer smartly.

In colder climates, many travellers arrive at the airport wearing winter coats. Be sure to remove your jacket before you arrive at security. If you have room, place it in your bag. If you have a puffer, roll it and put it in a travel pillowcase to save space. As a last resort, put your coat in a bin.

Khan recommends wearing layers so that you stay comfortable throughout the process. He explains that being too hot or cold can make going through security more stressful. If you wear a light sweater or sweatshirt without zippers, you can usually keep it on through security, Herszberg said.

Put loose items through security before your suitcase.

If you need to put any items in a bin, such as a coat, belt, shoes or a watch, send the bin through the X-ray machine before your suitcase. That way, you can gather your items quickly before your carry-on makes it through screening. You are also less likely to leave items behind, Khan said.

Pack your carry-on intentionally.