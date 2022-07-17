Bought A Hot Tub? Here's How To Stop It Getting Super Cruddy

rbkomar via Getty Images

Inflatable hot tubs can be a great buy – they’re portable and super easy to set up. Lots of places are selling them now from Aldi to Amazon and, if you pick a quality tub with a good amount of jets, they can feel just like the real thing.

But, what still need to consider how to get your hot tub set up right – from keeping the water clean and safe to creating the perfect atmosphere to relax in.