Bought A Hot Tub? Here's How To Stop It Getting Super Cruddy

Inflatable hot tubs can be a great buy – they’re portable and super easy to set up. Lots of places are selling them now from Aldi to Amazon and, if you pick a quality tub with a good amount of jets, they can feel just like the real thing.
But, what still need to consider how to get your hot tub set up right – from keeping the water clean and safe to creating the perfect atmosphere to relax in.
Not sure where to start when it comes to looking after your hot tub and making it the perfect relaxation space? We’ve rounded up some few best buys to help.