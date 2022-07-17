Life

Bought A Hot Tub? Here's How To Stop It Getting Super Cruddy

From Aldi to Amazon, there's hot tub bargains to be had. But how do you keep them clean and nice?

Inflatable hot tubs can be a great buy – they’re portable and super easy to set up. Lots of places are selling them now from Aldi to Amazon and, if you pick a quality tub with a good amount of jets, they can feel just like the real thing.

But, what still need to consider how to get your hot tub set up right – from keeping the water clean and safe to creating the perfect atmosphere to relax in.

Not sure where to start when it comes to looking after your hot tub and making it the perfect relaxation space? We’ve rounded up some few best buys to help.

1
Amazon
This chemical starter kit
This kit contains everything that you need to keep your hot tub water safe and clean. It also includes a set of dip tests, so that you can monitor water health more easily.
Get it from Amazon for £23.48 (was £25.79)
2
Amazon
These filters to keep your tub clean
Filters are essential for keeping your hot tub clean and safe to use. Filtering out dust and dirt, these filters will help to keep your water fresh and clean. Over time filters can stop working as effectively, which is why replacing them every two to three weeks is advisable.
Get them from Amazon for £12.98
3
Amazon
This insulating floor mat
This insulating floor mat fits perfectly under almost any inflatable spa, protecting the spa and pump while also insulating it.
Get it for £29.47 (was £35.45)
4
Amazon
These interlocking floor tiles
These wooden decking tiles are ideal for fitting around your tub, creating the perfect chill out space.
Get them from Amazon for £24.99
5
Amazon
These hot tub pillows
These hot tub pillows clip onto the edge of your hot tub, making relaxing while you're enjoying the bubbles, a whole lot easier.
Get them for £23.77 (was £39.99)
6
Amazon
This hot tub cover
This canopy cover gives your hot tub some shelter from the sun, while also giving you privacy while you enjoy a dip.
Get it from Amazon for £25.99 (was £46.51)
7
Amazon
These drinks holders
These drinks and food holders clip onto the edge of your hot tub, providing a safe place to pop your drink, snacks or anything else that you need while you're enjoying time in your tub.
Get them from Amazon for £9.49 (was £11.99)
8
Amazon
These absorbent scum clearing balls
Sick and tired of seeing scum floating around your tub? These absorbent floating scum balls will help to clear your water of all the nasty stuff.
Get them from Amazon for £14.99
9
Amazon
These hot-tub safe dead sea salts
Fancy giving your tub a more spa-like vibe? These natural dead sea salts come with a glorious coconut and vanilla scent and can be safely used in your tub.
Get them from Amazon for £9 (was £14.99)
10
Amazon
This inflatable surround
Add somewhere to put your towel or relax on with a handy blow-up hot tub surround.
Get it from Amazon for £49.99 (was £64.99)
11
Amazon
These LED lights
Give your hot tub a gorgeous glow with one of these dual mode, seven colour LED underwater lights.
Get it from Amazon for £11.82 (was £16.91)
12
Amazon
These hardy outdoor palms
Give your hot tub setup vacay vibes with these two pretty green palms.
Get them from Amazon for £22.99 (was £24.99)
13
Amazon
This handy cleaning kit
This three in one cleaning set gives you everything that you need to keep your water clean and debris-free. Including a deep scoop, a brush, and scrubbing mitt, all designed to be gentle enough to use on an inflatable hot tub.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99 (was £27.96)
14
Amazon
These solar string lights
Trail these outdoor solar-powered bulb lights over your fence to give your hot tub set up a lovely glow.
Get them from Amazon for £29.99
15
Amazon
This wooden hot tub surround
And if you really want to splash out ...this solid wooden hot tub surround will create the perfect relaxation space, while also protecting your tub.
Get it from Amazon for £510.99

