How To Know If You're An Interrupter Or A 'Cooperative Overlapper'

If you’re not a cooperative overlapper but you are conversing with someone who is, you may want to ask them to hold off on jumping in so you don’t lose your train of thought. It will take some practice, but try to push yourself to keep talking if you have more to say, even when your instinct is to stop, Tannen said. (Note that this might be challenging for some neuro-diverse individuals, people with less assertive personality types or in situations where there’s a power imbalance between the speaker and the listener.)