I'm A Vacuum Cleaner Expert – These Are 4 Things I Would Never Do

cottonbro studio via Pexels

Have you ever considered that you may be vacuuming incorrectly? Me neither. In fact, I’m not sure I thought it was possible to do it incorrectly but according to the experts at Which?, I’m terrible at it.

In fact, after watching a recent Instagram reel by their in-house vacuum cleaner expert, I’m pretty sure I’ve been mistreating mine for decades now... Eek.

Advertisement

Plus, I learned what to do when there’s broken glass in my home and, uh, it’s not what I thought...

4 things a vacuum cleaner expert would never do

Clear glass using a vacuum

The Which? expert (do we know her name?) urges that using your vacuum cleaner for this can result in glass shards penetrating the hose and even motor of your vacuum.

Instead, she recommends using a dustpan and brush or even a damp paper towel to collect as much glass as possible before getting the hoover out.

Dodge maintenance

Uh. So. You’re supposed to regularly clean your vacuum... The expert said: “I never dodge maintenance. Clean air filters, attachments, and empty the dust container frequently. If your floor head is clogged with hair, use scissors to cut it free.

Advertisement

“You can clear removable brush bars and filters under a tap with a bit of washing up liquid. Just make sure they’re fully dry before putting them back, and always check for trapped objects in your hose or attachments.”

Vacuum haphazardly

As a procrastination champion, I am all-too-familiar with the last-minute rush to clear floors before a visitor arrives. However, Which? revealed this is essentially ineffective.

Advertisement

The expert advised: “Just go slow and steady over each section.

“For carpets and rugs, start at one edge and push the vacuum forward in a straight line. This lifts the fibres and exposes dirt. Then, pull it back slowly. Overlap each row by 50% and repeat until it’s all clean.”

Throw a faulty vacuum away

If your vacuum isn’t working as well as it should or breaks, the expert advises trading it in for a newer model.

Plenty of retailers including John Lewis, Currys, AO, and Samsung offer trade-in options, meaning you can get cash and upgrade your vacuum while ensuring the faulty one is responsibly recycled.

Advertisement

Which? also suggested that consumers buy vacuums with removable batteries instead of integrated ones, as this expands the lifecycle of the product.