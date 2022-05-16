16 Things To Make The Hell Of Hot Desking A Bit More Bearable

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Are you back in the office five days a week or still splitting your time between in-person and remote working? Chances are that either way, you no longer have a dedicated space at work. Instead you’re having to hot desk.
Pre-pandemic, you probably had a desk or, dare we say it, even office of your own, complete with in-tray, pictures, a plant or two, and the regulation pile of shoes below the desk. Those were the days, weren’t they?
But if hot-desking has now become the norm in your workplace, you might be struggling with having to clear your belongings at the end of every day.
But while you might not be able to personalise your space, that doesn’t mean you can’t improve your setup. Packing your work bag is a good place to start.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some (easily portable) buys that are guaranteed to make hot desking a far more enjoyable experience.