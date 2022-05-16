Life

16 Things To Make The Hell Of Hot Desking A Bit More Bearable

Hate hot desking? We've rounded up some buys to spruce up your space on the daily.

Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost
Are you back in the office five days a week or still splitting your time between in-person and remote working? Chances are that either way, you no longer have a dedicated space at work. Instead you’re having to hot desk.

Pre-pandemic, you probably had a desk or, dare we say it, even office of your own, complete with in-tray, pictures, a plant or two, and the regulation pile of shoes below the desk. Those were the days, weren’t they?

But if hot-desking has now become the norm in your workplace, you might be struggling with having to clear your belongings at the end of every day.

But while you might not be able to personalise your space, that doesn’t mean you can’t improve your setup. Packing your work bag is a good place to start.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some (easily portable) buys that are guaranteed to make hot desking a far more enjoyable experience.

1
Amazon
Buy the ultimate backpack to fit all your essentials
Designed with work in mind, this backpack has plenty of space (it fits a 15.6in laptop), plus a built-in USB port, water bottle holder, and super strong straps for commuter comfort.
Get it from Amazon for £29.99
2
Amazon
Kick your desk coffee up a notch with this brewing kit
Not a fan of the instant stuff from the work machine? This stylish portable dripper kit is the perfect desk accessory to makes fresh filter coffee quickly and conveniently.
Get it from Amazon for £14.95
3
Amazon
Keep on top of your tasks with this handy notepad
Give your productivity a boost with this handy daily planner pad that's been designed to make staying on track feel more achievable.
Get it from Amazon for £7.99
4
Amazon
Prevent your laptop from overheating with this stand
This portable, ergonomic laptop stand does double duty, keeping your laptop from overheating and positioning it perfectly for easier use.
Get if from Amazon for £15.36
5
Amazon
Pack your lunch in this leakproof Bento box
Prefer to eat your lunch at your desk rather than heading out? This stylish Bento-style lunch box has enough compartments to fill with all of your favourite snacks.
Get it from Amazon for £24.99
6
Amazon
Give yourself a boost with this portable diffuser
Find yourself often feeling stressed out? This mini essential oil diffuser from Neom doesn't depend on water, making it a great addition to any hot desk.
Get if from Amazon for £50
7
Amazon
Stay hydrated with the ultimate water bottle
Chilly's BPA-free, stainless steel water bottles with sports cap lids are perfect for keeping your go-to cold drink perfectly chilled all day long. And look at the pretty colour range.
Get one from Amazon for £25
8
Amazon
Stock up on pens that won't leak in your bag
Need to take pens to work with you but sick of ink leaking from the tips? This pack of 12 retractable flexi-grip pens are the answer, and will keep you supplied for weeks.
Get the box from Amazon for £11.99 (was £25.80)
9
Amazon
Prevent strain with this portable keyboard and mouse set
Hate sitting hunched over your laptop? This wireless keyboard and mouse duo will make working more comfortable and protect you from the dreaded RSI.
Get them from Amazon for £16.99 (was £20.99)
10
Amazon
Keep your skin hydrated with this versatile balm
Office spaces can quickly dry your skin out due to the air con, so this multipurpose vegan balm is sure to come in handy. It works as a lip balm, hand cream, hair balm, and primer.
Get it from Amazon for £10.99
11
Amazon
Keep cool at your desk with this handheld fan
Just because you're hot desking doesn't mean you have to overheat. This handheld fan, which has three speeds and is USB rechargeable, is powerful and portable.
Get it from Amazon for £16
12
Amazon
Make drinking your coffee on the go easier
A reusable coffee cup is a back-to-work must. This eco-friendly glass design is both dishwasher and microwave safe, and comes with an anti-slip thermal sleeve and lid.
Get it from Amazon for £14.99
13
Amazon
Block out background noise with these wireless earbuds
Whether you struggle to work in noisy surroundings and white noise is your go-to or you like to listen to music while you work, these rechargeable wireless earbuds will do you proud.
Get them from Amazon for £9.99
14
Amazon
Keep your energy up with this vegan candy
Love a sweet snack while you work? Slip this vegan candy into your work bag (it's also free of the top 14 allergens) and make friends when your desk neighbours spot it.
Get it from Amazon for £1.99
15
Amazon
Make transporting your essentials a doddle
Make organising and carting all your essentials from desk to locker easier with this large capacity tote caddy bag.
Get it from Amazon for £18.59
16
Amazon
Keep your workspace clean with this sanitiser spray
Spritz your desk when you arrive, give it a quick wipe, and you're good to go, thanks to this hospital-grade sanitiser spray.
Get it from Amazon for £3 (was £3.74)
