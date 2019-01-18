Dreading The Incoming Arctic Blast? How To Make The Most Of It, As Illustrated By Dogs

Temperatures are set to reach freezing point by the end of the week, with some areas in Scotland and East Anglia seeing lows of -5C. Cold air and occasional snow flurries can be pretty inconvenient – cold hands aren’t the one.

But there are ways to find joy in the cooler weather. Here’s what we’re looking forward to, as illustrated by man’s best friend.

Rekindling Our Love Of Blankets

And fleecy dressing gowns. And cosy socks. And thick PJs – basically all of the comfy clothes you wear around your house to be snuggly and warm.