No More Floordrobe – Here Are 21 Genius Ways To Organise Your Wardrobe And Magic Up Extra Space

Your random piles of clothes on the floor are about to get a newly organised home in your wardrobe.

It’s time for some Spring cleaning and the first step we’re tackling is the wardrobe.
With spring right around the corner, it’s that time of year when we try to tackle the difficult task of decluttering, deep cleaning and redecorating our home. Whether you’re sick of the jumbled mess, tired of your closet, or fed up with the colour of your walls, you’re on the hunt to give your space a refreshing makeover. The first step on the list is reorganising your crowded and messy wardrobe to magic up more useful space.

Wardrobes are so easy to neglect, throwing new pieces in each time you go shopping and not touching the items you haven’t worn in years can lead to an overcrowded space, where you can’t even see what you own anymore. Well, whilst you’re deciding what items are for the keep and donate piles, we’ve gathered some of the best and most brilliant wardrobe organisation ideas that will free up more space and help you nail the annual spring cleaning tidy.

1
Etsy UK
Use these handy, stackable basket drawers to give you more convenient storage
With a simple and modern design, these stackable basket drawers are a great way to add more storage compartments to your wardrobe. Making a handy place to keep your folded items within reach, these easy-to-assemble boxes are a true space saver.
£19.99 at Etsy UK
2
Amazon
Upgrade your organisation with these foldable wardrobe storage dividers
This set of four drawer dividers compactly keep your clothes immaculately arranged, whether placed up on high shelves or in long drawers. Effectively categorising your items, so you know exactly where to find what you’re looking for, you’ve got everything you need for a mess-free wardrobe with these foldable boxes.
£16.99 at Amazon
3
Etsy UK
Or these colourful plastic boxes will do the same trick
Ideal for storing your everyday clothing, these organising divider boxes not only give you a clutter-free wardrobe, but you can quickly and easily find what you need in no time. If you need more space, don’t stress as the dividers within the box can be removed. There’s also different sizes and colours to choose from.
From £8.23 at Etsy UK
4
Argos
These trouser hangers are a wardrobe game changer
If you find your jeans and trousers taking up all the room in your drawers, or your plastic hangers just can’t handle the weight of them all, get your hands on these metal trouser hangers. With the non-slip padded bars, perfect for reducing creasing, allowing for up to 10 pairs of trousers, you can finally say bye-bye too broken hangers and crowded drawers.
£7.50 for two at Argos
5
Argos
Make the most of free vertical space with this hanging double storage unit
Whether you’re looking for a tidy place to pop your shoes or you’re just in need of some more space to put your folded clothes, this hanging double storage unit is a great way to make the most of your wardrobe’s empty vertical space. Its durable fabric attaches securely to the rail using strong Velcro, so you don’t have to worry about it flimsily falling down.
£18 at Argos
6
Argos
Strapped for space? This smaller hanging shelf storage might be a better alternative
Fitting neatly inside your wardrobe and keeping your clothes and accessories neatly tucked out of the way, this three shelf hanging storage unit gives you more space to work with, whilst not taking up your entire closet.
£8 at Argos
7
Amazon
These stackable boxes will give your wardrobe a decluttered makeover
These stackable, multifunctional storage baskets make a great addition to your wardrobe, especially if you’re in need of some serious organisation. Their clear fronts make it super easy to see what’s inside, giving you easy daily access to your folded clothes. With the choice of many different sizes, you can make sure you get the right size to fit your own wardrobe needs.
£25.24 at Amazon
8
Amazon
If your clothes end up falling off your hangers, invest in these velvet non-slip alternatives
Its ultra-slim design saves you up to 50% of space so you can fit more hangers on one rail, with the horizontal bar also ideal for hanging more than one item of clothing at a time. Dressed in velvet, these sleek non-slip hangers ensure your clothes don’t end up in a pile at the bottom of your wardrobe and have a 360 degrees rotating hook, so you can easily get your clothes out of your closet.
£17.99 for 30 at Amazon
9
Amazon
If your rails are overcrowded with hangers, this clothes hanger hook is your space-saving answer
Is your wardrobe home to a lot of clothes? These sturdy solid iron hanger hooks are great for those struggling with overcrowding of their clothes, coats, and accessories. Just use this magic hanger hook to tidy your wardrobe and keep your clothes wrinkle-free, allowing you to find your favourite items in a flash.
£8.90 for six at Amazon
10
John Lewis
If you want your shoes neatly and accessibly on display, these shoe holders are perfect
Save your shoes from clambering on top of each other with this set of two shoe holders, a great space-saving solution. This holder allows one shoe to rest on the top and the other on the base, keeping them both clean and accessible for whenever you want to wear them.
£7 at John Lewis
11
John Lewis
Or if you want your shoes stored out of the way, this shoe storage tray might be a better option for you
Get rid of those clunky, chunky shoe boxes that take up so much space and get in your way with this fabric shoe organiser. Ideal for places on shelves or in drawers, this nine section organising tray is ideal for tidily separating your shoes, socks, belts or ties.
£8.40 at John Lewis
12
Etsy UK
This hanging underwear storage box is a must-have if your underwear drawer is full to the brim
If you’re often scrambling through your unorganised underwear drawer, looking for the other sock or the other half to your matching set, install this handy box onto the side of your wardrobe for fuss-free daily access.
£21.90 at Etsy UK
13
Amazon
Get on top of cluttered drawers with these separators
If you often find your wardrobe’s drawers cluttered, unorganised and over-filled, these drawer separators might just be the answer. Made from a robust, long-lasting plastic, just adjust to the desired length of your drawer, peel off the adhesive and place where needed.
£20.99 for four at Amazon
14
Etsy UK
Add more shelving space into your wardrobe with this easy adjustable airing rack
Made from tough and durable materials, this adjustable rack can be stretched to fit your acquired length and hold up to 30kg. Giving you additional space to prevent a messy build-up, this simple to install shelf can be installed without using any nails or glue (making it landlord friendly, if you’re renting).
£16.96 at Etsy UK
15
John Lewis
Save your shelves from becoming an organised mess with this barely-there shelf divider
Giving you effective effortless organisation, this simple shelf divider ensures everything is neatly separated, stacked, and easy to see. Made from a durable material, this clear divider is barely noticeable compared to the eye-catching, clean, and clutter-free look it provides.
£10 at John Lewis
16
Argos
These over the door hooks even give you space on the back of your wardrobe door
This simple metal hook is a real space saver. Giving you more storage, just pop this hook over your wardrobe door and use it to hang more items on the five knobs.
£11 at Argos
17
Etsy UK
Or get more storage space from your wardrobe door with this hanging compartment organiser
With 10 compartments, this hanging door organiser is a lightweight solution to storage stresses. Offering a clean and compact look, all your items will be easily grabbable by simply opening your wardrobe door.
£14.99 at Etsy UK
18
Etsy UK
Store your clothes hygienically with these washable storage grids
Whether you’re looking for somewhere to storage your jeans, shirts, underwear or ties, these clothing grids have compartments to separately store each of your folded items. Made from nylon mesh, great for quickly finding specific clothing, it’s washable and easy to clean – preventing any of those musty storage smells.
£18 for three at Etsy UK
19
Etsy UK
Pack away your out of season clothes in these large storage bags
Take last season’s clothes out of your wardrobe and pack them away until it rolls around again with these large storage bags. Made from recycled fabric, these moisture-proof, breathable bags take up minimal space, whilst storing all the items you’re not currently reaching for. Its see-through window also makes it super easy to see what’s inside at just a quick glance.
£12.99 at Etsy UK
20
Etsy UK
Or use vacuum storage bags to seal away unworn clothes and maximise space
With these storage bags, there’s no need to even use a vacuum as its valve-suction technology tightly compresses your stored items, just simply place your item into the bag, zip and roll up – it’s as easy as that. You can protect your belongings from dust, mould, moisture and odours (and they’re handy to have for your upcoming travels too).
£5.99 for three at Etsy UK
21
John Lewis
Make the most out of storage baskets, especially if you have room on top of your wardrobe
If you have unused space on top of your wardrobe, or perhaps a high shelf within your closet that you fill with clutter, get your hands on a set of baskets to neatly store any of your items that are laying about. This handcrafted set of baskets with their scalloped capped edges make the perfect bedroom storage accessory, because not only do they look gorgeous, but they cleverly organise your clutter too.
£30 for two at John Lewis
