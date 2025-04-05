If You Have Body Acne, Make This 1 Change To How You Shower

Predrag Popovski via Getty Images A change to your shower routine could help your back spots.

According to The Skin Health Clinic, 60% of people who live with acne experience breakouts across their body in something that’s called ‘body acne’ or ‘bacne’.

According to the skin experts, there can be many causes behind body acne – from PCOS to diet –, but treatment can be difficult to manage without knowing the root cause.

Advertisement

On their website, The Skin Health Clinic: “Bacne, or body acne, can be distressing and impact one’s self-esteem. Understanding the causes, such as hormonal imbalances, PCOS, and lifestyle factors, is crucial for effectively managing and preventing bacne breakouts.

“Professional skincare advice, proper hygiene, and lifestyle modifications can make a significant difference in reducing the occurrence and severity of bacne.”

However, according to one cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Noman Mohamed, known as The Skin Doc on TikTok, the solution could be as simple as changing up your shower routine.

Advertisement

How your shower routine could be causing body acne

In a video titled “I wish more people knew”, The Skin Doc gives a range of advice including “use antiperspirant (not deodorant) at night, that’s when sweat glands = less active”, and “put your finger in your belly button and behind your ear and smell it... don’t forget to wash there next time.”

However, when it comes to preventing body acne, he urges: “Shampoo and condition your hair first, and then wash your body.”

Advertisement

The skincare experts at Kiehl’s agree, saying: “If washing your body is the first step in your usual shower routine, you may want to reconsider.

“Hair products, like shampoos and conditioners, often contain ingredients that, while good for your hair, may clog your pores. Washing your body after washing your hair helps remove any lingering product residue to ensure that your haircare routine won’t lead to body acne.”