How To Raise A (Prince) Louis

Louis. That’s right - silent ’s’. No it doesn’t end with an ‘e’. Yes it’s French. No it’s not ‘Lewis’, that’s spelt like that. Yes I know some people pronounce it that way anyway. They’re American. Also they’re wrong.

When we chose this name for our son, nearly four years ago, I thought we were opting for a less common, but fairly straightforward name. I didn’t envisage the almost daily battle for people to spell or pronounce it properly. The sharp glances at nursery staff who call out ‘LEEEEWWIS’ when you arrive, the questioning eyebrow when receiving messages asking whether ‘Louie’ would like to come for a playdate, the patient but perplexed frown when friends ask why WHY you pronounce it like that. These are the expressions any parent of a Louis will need to practice, even ones of a newly-born prince.

Eventually your child will cotton onto this daily torment and start defending it for himself (it definitely doesn’t count as bullying if the other child was in the wrong to begin with). And it helps too if you’ve already raised him to be slightly prince-like, which we have had the great foresight to do.

So, based entirely on the unique personality of my own boisterous child, this is how you successfully raise a Louis fit to be king (even though he will probably never be one).

Let him drink milk. Forget cake, or fruit juice, or pretty much any vaguely interesting food stuff. Nothing says prince like a child who refuses to eat anything except a few select dishes on repeat. Don’t anger him by trying to tamper with what he already knows, he might get the impression someone else is in charge and also, this way he actually eats something.