The saddest time of the year is here: it’s time to throw out your Christmas tree and look longingly at the empty space in your living room where it once stood. Rather than casting yours out onto the street where it will remain until someone (usually the local authorities) take it away, why not ‘treecycle’ and give back at the same time? There are a number of tree recycling schemes up and down the country to help you feel better about the future of your discarded tree – just make sure you’ve removed all of the lights, tinsel and baubles before you dispose of it. [Read more: Britain is basically a Christmas tree graveyard and it’s the saddest sight]

Andrew Gardner via Getty Images

If You Want To Give To Charity A lot of charities offer collections in exchange for monetary donations. JustHelping is a UK charity doing just that. It works with businesses and volunteers to collect and recycle real Christmas trees and raise money for hospices and other local charities – so far £240,000 has been raised. Some charities and hospices collecting donations include: :: Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice (specific postcodes in West Yorkshire) :: The Hospice of St Francis (Harpenden, St Albans, Hemel Hempstead) :: Dorothy House Hospice Care (specific postcodes near Bath) :: Caudwell Children (specific postcodes in Stoke-on-Trent) :: Garden House Hospice Care (Letchworth, Hitchin, Royston, Baldock, Stevenage and surrounding villages) If You Love Animals A zoo in Norfolk has asked people to consider donating their old Christmas trees to the animals. Mike Woolham from Banham Zoo said the trees offer “great enrichment” for them. “It’s a new and novel item that only comes once a year,” he told Heart FM. “Camels and the pygmy goats will certainly chew on the branches. The big cats really love to play with them. Primates will use them as well.” Once the animals have finished mauling and chomping on them, the trees are wood chipped and used as bedding, so nothing goes to waste. Your local zoo might also take in used trees – give them a call to see if they do.

ImagePixel via Getty Images