Planning A Trip? This Hack Will Save You More On Your Next Holiday

British Airways Rear View Of Couple On Road Trip Driving Classic Convertible Car Towards Sunset

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Holiday fever is real, and whether you are planning a family vacation this summer, some winter sun, a romantic city break for two, a group hen do, or bucket list road trip, British Airways has a variety of destinations across the globe waiting to be explored.

Advertisement

Travelling during off-peak seasons is favourable for on your wallet, but there are other ways to keep costs to a minimum, including British Airways Avios points.

Some may have heard of British Airways Avios, but if you haven’t, it’s time to get acquainted, as it could save you more when you book a package holiday with the leading airline.

Travellers can sign up to the British Airways Executive Club absolutely free, and it is well worth doing so as members can use the loyalty currency - known as Avios - to pay in full, or make a part payment, for their next trip.

Advertisement

The customer loyalty programme is not to be confused with British Airways’ American Express credit card scheme, which can also earn you Avios as you spend, though it is helpful to have to accrue more points.

Members can also collect Avios when shopping at over 1,500 retailers via the British Airways Avios eStore, through the British Airways website, at Sainsburys or Argos using the Nectar card, as well as when travelling with Uber.

When shopping through these outlets customers can expect to receive one Avios point for every £1 spent.

The travel company has other incentives to help shoppers boost their Avios points. Those who sign up for a British Airways American Express Credit Card could receive an additional 5,000 bonus Avios if they spend £1,000 within the first three months of having the card.

When British Airways Executive Club members accrue those all-important Avios points they can be redeemed on purchases through British Airways in nine different ways.

Advertisement

British Airways People having fun on the beach

Shoppers can choose to use their Avios in full, as an alternative payment method to a cash or card deposit, or as a part payment with a minimum of £1 paid in cash.

Members can also select to use their Avios as a deposit, with the full payment to be paid at a later date, to secure the holiday of your dreams.

If this option is selected, the remaining total must be paid four to five weeks ahead of a short haul flight, or seven weeks before a long haul vacation.

Avios can also be redeemed on seat selection, upgrades, as well as food and drink when on board the flight.

Advertisement

Executive Club Members will also continue to earn Double Tier points with the leading holiday company when travelling before the end of the year.

Customers can climb through the tiers, from blue up to gold, and with each category members will gain access to exclusive bonuses.

Speaking about the initiative the managing director of British Airways Holidays, Claire Bentley, said: “Now more than ever we want to give as many options as possible when it comes to booking that much needed holiday, so we are really excited to offer our Executive Club Members the ability to spend Avios on a package with British Airways Holidays.

“When people book with us, they can do so knowing that we take their holiday seriously. As well as a wide range of holidays to suit all travellers and budgets.”

When booking through British Airways customers can trust their trip will be ATOL protected, which means customers are covered if the operator ceases trading.

Advertisement

Plus, those who book with the retailer will be treated to 23kg of checked luggage per person and have access to a 24-hour Holiday Helpline, so rest assured you will have experts on hand with any issue.

The Avios scheme makes it easier to secure your dream holiday, as a minimum deposit of £60 per person is required.

Plus there is also a pay monthly scheme for those who prefer the flexibility of paying in instalments, and members can create a Household Account to combine their Avios with others to pay off that big dream break faster.

It is important to note members can cancel at any time.