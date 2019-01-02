How To Be More Eco-friendly With Minimal Effort

Hopefully, we all listened and understood when David Attenborough told delegates at a UN climate summit that if we have to take action now to prevent the imminent collapse of our civilisations and the extinction of much of the natural world.

Sometimes we feel overwhelmed at how much there is to do to save our planet and ourselves but there are some really simple things, that we can all do, which can and will really make a difference.

Here some simple things you can do from your desk without even breaking a sweat.

Turn off the lights. Your computer screen provides all the light that you need.

Turn down your heating and put on more layers.

Buy compact fluorescent light bulbs. They last eight times as long and use a fraction of the energy.

Turn off your appliances when not in use, even your PC, printer etc - and maybe use an energy saving outlet

Use an environmentally-conscious search engine, like Elliot For Water or Ecosia.

Stop using plastic straws and get paper or steel reusable straws

Use a reusable coffee cup such as the ones

Use a reusable bag or the same carrier bag, remember to take it.

Buy stock in paper bags, boxes, or lose, instead of plasic or bottles

Get reusable water bottles. You can now refill your water bottle for free in places like Costa and Premier Inn without needing to be a customer. The Refill app tells you where you can refill on the go for free.

Recycle. If you don’t have recycling bins, take them to a local recycling center.

Compost organic waste. Newspapers, grass, fruits, veggies etc to reduce the amount of solid waste you generate

Eat less meat. Eating a plant based diet or going vegan is one of the best ways to save the planet.

Go vegan for January. This month is Veganuary, run by a charity inspiring people to try vegan for January and throughout the rest of the year.

We can do this, let’s do it now.