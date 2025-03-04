In a truly unpredictable time to be alive, we can always rely on the moon to remind us just how small we are and how incredible space is.

That being said, this month, we are being treated to a blood moon eclipse.

According to the BBC Sky At Night: “On 13-14 March 2025, the full Moon will travel through Earth’s shadow to create a lunar eclipse – a spectacular lunar light show during which the Moon’s surface turns reddish.”

This will be visible in North and South America, Europe and the UK

What is a blood moon?

On their website, Space.com explains: “The moon is fully in Earth’s shadow. At the same time, a little bit of light from Earth’s sunrises and sunsets (on the disk of the planet) falls on the surface of the moon.

“Because the light waves are stretched out, they look red. When this red light strikes the moon’s surface, it also appears red.”

How red the moon appears can depend on how much pollution, cloud cover or debris there is present in the atmosphere.

Space.com also reveals: “While there are planets and moons all over the solar system, only Earth is lucky enough to experience lunar eclipses because its shadow is just large enough to cover the moon completely.

“The moon is slowly drifting away from our planet (at roughly 1.6 inches or 4 centimetres a year) and this situation won’t persist forever. There are roughly two to four lunar eclipses every year, according to NASA, and each one is visible over about half the Earth.”

What time can we see the lunar eclipse from the UK on March 14th?

Well, this is where the bad news comes in. You’ll need to be up really early to see it.

Orbital Today advises: “The penumbral phase of the eclipse will begin at 3:57 am on 14th March. Partial Eclipse begins at 5:09am. The total eclipse begins at 6:26am, and will hit its peak at 6:58 am – when it has set below the horizon in the UK.

“The Moonset in the UK is at 6:22 am, so the best time for the UK to witness the beautiful show will be at around 6:19am.”