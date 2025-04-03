Sleeping With Hay Fever Is Hell, But These 6 Expert Tips Can Help

Solving Healthcare via Unsplash Woman sneezing into pillow

Not only are pollen counts high across parts of the UK right now, but the effect they have on some hay fever sufferers gets worse at night.

The Sleep Foundation says bedwetting, insomnia, and poor sleep efficiency are all common side effects.

As NHS GP Dr Tim Mercer, a GP trainer with Opera Beds, shared: “allergies hit so hard, especially at night,” partly because we bring all the pollen we’ve collected throughout the day back home and onto our sheets.

Thankfully, the expert offered six tips to help reduce the harm:

1) “Allergy-proof” your home

“A few simple changes like vacuuming more regularly and washing bedding at 60°C can limit exposure to pollen and dust mites,” the doctor said.

That way, the pollen which usually sticks to the soft surfaces is less likely to build up.

2) Take a shower before you go to bed

Prevention is better than cure, right?

“Shower before bed to wash off pollen, stopping it from transferring to your pillow,” the doctor advised (sleep experts also think that showering 90 minutes before bed can make falling asleep easier).

3) Keep your windows shut during the daytime

This applies “even when it’s warm” outside, Dr Mercer said.

“Open windows let pollen straight in,” he added.

4) Time when you go outside

If you want to collect less pollen, try avoiding pollen’s busiest hours, Dr Mercer said (yep, they have them).

“When it’s sunny the pollen count is highest in the early evening which is worse for symptoms. Anticipating the pollen can prevent allergies is disrupting your sleep,” the expert shared.

5) Swap green tea for your evening glass of wine

“Green tea has natural antihistamines, while alcohol can worsen symptoms by increasing histamine levels,” the expert said.

“Green tea, particularly the ‘benifuuki’ cultivar variety, has natural antihistamine and anti-inflammatory properties that may help relieve hay fever symptoms such as sneezing and watery eyes.”

6) Consider chewing gum before you go to bed

This may help to “clear nasal passages and reduce congestion by promoting saliva production and swallowing, which can help flush out allergens,” per the pro.

“Small changes like these can make a big difference to allergy sufferers, especially during peak pollen seasons.”