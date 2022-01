5 Useful Products That'll Help You Stick To Your Wellbeing Goals

A habit journal

A habit journal is an easy way to track your progress over a period of time. This journal, created by Atomic Habits author James Clear, gives you all the space to keep tabs on each new goal. ( If you prefer a more guided option, there is also a workbook with prompts .)Matthew Paxton, CEO and founder of Hypernia , says seeing a physical copy of his goals and his progress helps him stay on track as a business owner. "Without this perspective, it’s easy to lose motivation," he says.“Someone told me to get a habit journal," Paxton continues. "In this, I would track every day of the month where I have made the habit I want to stick. When I see in my journal that I have done a habit seven times in a row, it motivates me to keep on track."