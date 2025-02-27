I’m A Flight Attendant — This Is My Secret To Never Losing Things Abroad

Visiting Paris gave me a greater appreciation for reliable public transport, a really well-made coffee and stunning European architecture.
In return, I gave Paris a brand-new pair of ankle boots, a book, and an unread copy of Cosmopolitan magazine. What can I say? I never really was that great at gift-giving.
Seriously though, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve left behind something important when travelling and it is really starting to frustrate me. RIP to those boots, several scarves in New York and the strappy top I swanned around Berlin in.
I do take some comfort in knowing that I’m not alone. According to the holiday experts at eShores, 80% of people lose, forget or have something stolen when they go on holiday.
Thankfully, a flight attendant shared her secret to never losing important items abroad
In a TikTok video, a British Airways flight attendant revealed that she has a slightly strange technique for ensuring that she never loses anything particularly important – like documents, purses, passports, etc., – abroad again and honestly... she’s on to something.
The flight attendant, Zoe, says in the video: “When I have my passports or anything valuable, when I put them in the safe, what I always do is, I always put one of my crew shoes in the safe because I would never forget anything I’ve put in there.”
Many people in the comments agreed with her, with one adding: “I always put my belt and tie in the safe! Will never forget anything I hope!”
Zoe also helpfully assured that even as a cabin crew member, she has also lost things abroad and that’s actually what resulted in a colleague telling her this handy tip.
She added: “You’ll never forget just one shoe!”
Here’s hoping.