I’m A Flight Attendant — This Is My Secret To Never Losing Things Abroad

Visiting Paris gave me a greater appreciation for reliable public transport, a really well-made coffee and stunning European architecture.

In return, I gave Paris a brand-new pair of ankle boots, a book, and an unread copy of Cosmopolitan magazine. What can I say? I never really was that great at gift-giving.

Advertisement

Seriously though, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve left behind something important when travelling and it is really starting to frustrate me. RIP to those boots, several scarves in New York and the strappy top I swanned around Berlin in.

I do take some comfort in knowing that I’m not alone. According to the holiday experts at eShores, 80% of people lose, forget or have something stolen when they go on holiday.

Thankfully, a flight attendant shared her secret to never losing important items abroad

In a TikTok video, a British Airways flight attendant revealed that she has a slightly strange technique for ensuring that she never loses anything particularly important – like documents, purses, passports, etc., – abroad again and honestly... she’s on to something.

Advertisement

@nickyjkelvin Top shelf cabin crew travel hack from @zoehowells1 !! 👟🪼👠🥾 You know you fly @british_airways too much when you board and you know the crew already 🤭 ♬ original sound - Nicky Kelvin ✈️

The flight attendant, Zoe, says in the video: “When I have my passports or anything valuable, when I put them in the safe, what I always do is, I always put one of my crew shoes in the safe because I would never forget anything I’ve put in there.”

Many people in the comments agreed with her, with one adding: “I always put my belt and tie in the safe! Will never forget anything I hope!”

Advertisement

Zoe also helpfully assured that even as a cabin crew member, she has also lost things abroad and that’s actually what resulted in a colleague telling her this handy tip.

She added: “You’ll never forget just one shoe!”