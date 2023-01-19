You're Probably Storing Your Eggs Wrong, According To This Chef

Grace Cary via Getty Images To fridge or not to fridge, that's the question.

Eggs should not be stored in the fridge, according to celebrity chef James Martin – but does everyone agree?

Yep, that’s right – Martin told ITV’s This Morning in January that “all eggs are porous” which is why “you should never put eggs in the fridge”.

He said that the eggs end up “absorbing all the flavours from the fridge” due to the texture of the shell.

He also noted that cold eggs are not good for cooking either.

As US company King Arthur Baking noted, refrigerated eggs can take longer to bake, and create a stiffer texture – potentially ruining your cake.

Martin also emphasised that the “quality of eggs” are key to making sure you have a good baked product on This Morning.

Cold eggs will crack in hot water too, if you’re looking to boil them.

So, why is there such a common theory that eggs belong in the fridge?

Well, they do keep longer when they’re in the fridge, so if you get through them slowly, that’s the best place to keep them.

But, the UK government’s Food Standards Agency recommends: “Eggs should be stored in a cool, dry place. Ideally, eggs should be stored in the fridge. The storage area should be cleaned regularly.”

It says that keeping eggs at a cool, regular temperature will help to keep them safe.

“Temperature changes can lead to condensation on the surface, which causes increased penetration of Salmonella from the outside of the shell into the egg,” it explains.

The government says you can put cracked egg liquid in the fridge too, as “harmful bacteria can multiple in liquid egg that is left out at room temperature” – and you must chuck it after 24 hours.

The government also suggests you can freeze your eggs (once cracked) in a sealed container.

So, it seems that it all comes down to your priorities: do you want your eggs to have a stronger flavour or a long life?

Foodies will probably prefer to keep them in a cool cupboard, as Martin suggested, while those who get through a carton slowly might prefer the fridge (which is the safest option).

Then there’s the question of how you know when your eggs are off.

Most people think about the egg float test, where you supposedly can find out if an egg has gone bad by putting them (carefully) into a container of cold water.

If they float, that’s bad – it means bubbles of air have crept beneath the shell, and so are not safe to eat. If they sink to the bottom and lie on their side, they are fresh and safe to eat.