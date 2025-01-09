This Is A Brilliant And Actually Helpful Text To Send To A New Parent

Good morning love! I am yours from the hours of 12 to 3 tomorrow so please let me know how you would like to use me. Here are some options:

1. I come while you hang with the baby and I do laundry, bottles, cooking, buy and put away groceries.

2. I come and take care of the baby while you sleep in your room alone or you go do something by yourself or you guys go out to lunch the two of you without the baby.

3. I come and take you out to lunch with or without the baby.

4. And we sit on the couch and just chat or watch a funny movie with the baby.

You can decide whenever you want, just let me know!