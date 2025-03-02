You Ask, Experts Answer: 'How Do I Turn Down A Promotion?'

Headway via Unsplash Workplace expert Dr Heather Lamb answers a Redditor's work woes.

Gen Z isn’t keen on middle management gigs, Forbes says – a phenomenon it calls “conscious unbossing”.

For more and more young people, the publication explains, the added stress, hours, and responsibility aren’t worth what is all too often a meagre pay rise.

A Reddit post shared to r/work suggests the (quite sound) logic isn’t just a generational thing, either.

Poster u/city-lights77 wanted to know how they should politely say they are not interested in a promotion they’ve been told they need to “fight for”.

They explained that their manager is looking to fill a departing colleague’s role and had offered the job to them (even though they had not applied for it) but only on the grounds that they “proved” themselves.

“Frankly, I’m not interested in the slightest. I don’t want the job, and the menial pay raise (less than £3k a year) wouldn’t be nearly worth the added stress that I know accompanies the job,” the site user said.

Well, u/city-lights77, we’ve got your back ― we spoke to Dr Heather Lamb, a workplace wellbeing expert, about how to handle the situation.

How can I tell when to turn a promotion down?

If you’re worried that turning down a promotion might make you seem unambitious in the eyes of your boss, Dr Lamb says you shouldn’t be.

“Saying no to a promotion that doesn’t align with your values, your wallet, or your life? That’s not a lack of ambition. That’s wisdom,” she said.

And if you’re not sure whether the career boost will actually lead you in the right direction, she said there’s a simple measure.

“A promotion should be a win, not just more work with a fancy title,” the expert told HuffPost UK.

“If saying ‘yes’ means more stress, longer hours, and little to no financial gain, then it’s okay to take a step back and ask, ‘Is this worth it?’.”

How do I reject a promotion without burning professional bridges at my workplace?

The other worry is that you might come across as uninterested in your job, or disrespectful of your boss’ offer.

To “clearly and graciously” share your feelings without shutting any doors, Dr Lamb has offered a helpful script: “I’m so appreciative of this opportunity, and I appreciate the confidence you have in me. Right now, I’m trying to make sure my next career step is the right one – professionally and financially. I’d like to keep the door open for the perfect opportunity in the future.’”

She said: “That way, you’re not shutting anything down — you’re just setting your own terms. And that, my friend, is power.”

By thanking your boss and reaffirming your commitment to your career, the pro said you can keep the possibility of future advancement “on your terms”.