How To Turn Your Balcony Or Garden Into A Bee Haven This Spring

Is there a more dreary month than January? If, like us, you’re sick of the cold and the dark, why not look ahead to sunnier times by planning to turn your outside space into a haven for bees?

Gardens, allotments and community gardens can all play a huge role in helping bees thrive in urban areas, according to University of Bristol researchers.

Making up a quarter to a third of the area of UK cities, gardens are far more attractive to bees than open parks, as they typically host a greater number of nectar-rich flowers and weeds.

Bees tend to be buzzing around mostly between March and September, so here are some things you can do to help them get ahead this spring.

