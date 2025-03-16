Malte Mueller via Getty Images

No one wants their food to stick to the pan, but not everyone owns a nonstick pan.

The good news for consumers who have concerns about the safety of Teflon, ceramic or other nonstick surfaces is that you can make almost any pan a nonstick pan with minimal effort.

Most pans can be made nonstick with oil and heat. However, the method used depends on what type of pan you have. No matter what your pan is made out of, “The key is consistency and patience,” said Richard Sandoval, a chef specialising in Latin cuisine and founder of Richard Sandoval Hospitality.

It only takes a few minutes to an hour to make most pans nonstick. However, using the right technique makes “a world of difference,” Sandoval said.

Below, find out how to make your pans nonstick.

Which pans are easiest to make nonstick?

Aluminum, stainless steel, titanium and copper pans are the simplest materials to make nonstick.

Start by heating the pan for a few minutes over medium heat. “The hot pan allows the oil to better coat the pan’s surface, and proteins won’t stick when you add them. Foods will sear and brown, not stick,” explained chef Maricel Gentile, owner of Maricel’s Kitchen in New Jersey.

Sandoval emphasised the importance of using the correct temperature when preheating the pan — too hot, and food will stick. Too cool, and it won’t brown properly.

You’ll know the pan is hot enough to add oil once water drops “dance or roll around the pan,” said Jorge Mas, corporate chef for Kuba Cabana. This usually takes two to three minutes.

Once the pan is preheated, Gentile says to add “enough oil to make a thin film in the pan.”

Finally, keep heating the pan until the oil is hot enough to use for cooking. She explains that you’ll know the oil is hot enough when it starts to shimmer. Once your pan starts shimmering, you can start cooking.

This method won’t make your pan nonstick forever, so you’ll likely need to do it after every time you wash your pan with soap and water.

Which materials require an additional step of pre-seasoning?

Cast iron and carbon steel pans require a different method to make them nonstick, called pre-seasoning. This method requires a little more effort. However, just like with other pans, you only need heat and oil.

Mas says to start by coating these pans with oil. Then, bake them in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for an hour. Sandoval cautions against using a higher heat or leaving the pan in the oven for longer than an hour. “Overheating during seasoning ... can result in uneven stickiness,” he explained.

The pan should come out of the oven with a nonstick surface. To ensure your pre-seasoned pans remain nonstick, it’s important to give them a little TLC after each use. Once you have finished cooking, allow the pan to cool down, clean it with hot water and dry it completely, Mas said. Then, apply a thin coat of oil to the pan. Do not wash the oil off before putting the pan away, he said.

Pans that’ve been pre-seasoned can retain their nonstick quality a bit longer than those that haven’t, but the process will likely need to be redone every time you wash your pan with soap and water.

What kind of oil can I use?

To make any pan nonstick, Gentile recommends using neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as canola, avocado, refined coconut oil or vegetable oil. These oils usually won’t burn until they reach a temperature of 450 degrees (232 degrees Celsius) or higher, she said.

While other oils — such as olive oils and virgin coconut oils — are flavourful, Gentile advises against using them for making pans nonstick because they smoke at lower temperatures, usually around 350 degrees (176 degrees Celsius). Although they taste good, they “are not good for seasoning or high-heat cooking,” she said.

Can I use cooking spray?

Cooking sprays are convenient, but they aren’t the best choice for making pans nonstick. Gentile advises against using cooking sprays because they usually leave a sticky residue. Moreover, they often contain additional ingredients that can be unhealthy or change the taste of the food you are cooking, she said.

If you prefer using a spray, Gentile suggests getting a hand sprayer that you can fill with your own oil. These are easy to find online or at most houseware stores.

How do I clean the pan?

“Quality cookware is a long-term investment. Whether it’s stainless steel, cast iron or carbon steel, taking care of your pans with regular seasoning and cleaning ensures they remain nonstick and develop character,” Sandoval said. To make your pans last, he recommends avoiding dish soap. “Just hot water and a gentle scrub will do,” he said.