How Virtual Reality Is Helping People's Mental Health One Year After Grenfell Tragedy

Experts are using virtual reality to reach traumatised families struggling a year after the Grenfell Tower fire in what is believed to be a UK first.

Outreach workers at the Central and North West London NHS trust (CNWL) have been standing amid the market stalls of Portobello Road with VR headsets, hoping to spark conversations with those less likely to proactively seek help.

Workers offer people the change to ride a rollercoaster or wing-walk as the adrenaline from the experience acts as an icebreaker to help them initiate frank discussions about how north Kensington residents are coping a year on from the blaze.

Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, which led to the deaths of 72 people. A public inquiry and criminal investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Grenfell health and wellbeing service manager Ross O’Brien said most of the people they have reached have a direct connection with the tower.

O’Brien said he believed it was the first use of the technology in this way in the NHS in the UK, and has allowed teams to screen “far more people than we would via the traditional methods”.

He added: “Now we’ve built up that relationship, where instead of being scary people in white coats, psychologists, psychotherapists, we’re also just the people who enable the VR, and our conversations with the survivors and the bereaved are on a very familiar level.

“It’s been a brilliant enabler to demystify and de-stigmatise the world of mental health.”