Writing Positive Thoughts For 20 Minutes A Day Can Help Reduce Your Stress

Spending 20 minutes a day jotting down positive experiences and thoughts - “anything from being moved by a good book, painting or piece of music, to falling in love” - may be enough to decrease stress levels, said lead researcher Michael Smith, Associate Professor of Psychology at Northumbria University.

Whether it’s politics, work or relationship drama making you feel stressed, a new study has found that writing down positive thoughts might just help ease the pressure.

The study divided people aged 19 to 77 into two groups: the first was asked to write about the most positive experiences of their life for 20 minutes per day, while the other was asked to write about a neutral topic such as their plans for the rest of the day.

They were asked to do this for three days in a row and levels of anxiety were measured before and after. It’s worth noting that people taking part in the study weren’t diagnosed with anxiety, they simply recorded how anxious and stressed they felt.

“We found a significantly greater decrease in anxiety for those people who wrote about positive experiences, compared with those who wrote about neutral topics,” Smith wrote in an article for The Conversation.

Four weeks later, participants reported their levels of stress and anxiety again and they were still lower than the other group.