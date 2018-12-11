Huawei Arrest Row Could Backfire On The US And End Up Damaging Apple, China Warns

China has issued a veiled threat to US companies such as Apple after the chief financial officer of one of its largest companies, Huawei, was arrested last week.

Meng Wanzhou was arrested by Canadian authorities on 1 December at the request of the United States and will return to a Vancouver courtroom on Tuesday, to determine if she should be freed on bail while awaiting extradition proceedings.

She is accused of an alleged scheme to use the global banking system to evade US sanctions against Iran.

The ongoing row threatens to further escalate tensions between the two countries amid a tentative truce in the trade war initiated by President Donald Trump.

The two sides have agreed to trade negotiations that must be concluded by 1 March.