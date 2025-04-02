Huge Blow For Keir Starmer As Labour Plummets To Lowest Ever Level In Shock Poll

The poll's findings are a blow to Keir Starmer. via Associated Press

Support for Labour has plunged to just 21% in a new opinion poll, dealing a major blow to Keir Starmer with less than a month to go until the local elections.

The More in Common survey also shows that more than half the public now support either the Tories or Reform UK.

It was carried out after last week’s Spring Statement, suggesting the measures announced by Rachel Reeves have made the government even more unpopular than they were before.

The poll puts the Conservatives in first place on 26%, with Reform on 25% and Labour on 21% – the party’s lowest ever support with the pollster.

The Lib Dems, meanwhile, are on 13% with the Greens on 7%.

Luke Tryl, UK director of More in Common, told HuffPost UK: “Obviously this is just one poll and likely captured voters at a particularly tricky point for Labour.

“But the long term trend seems unarguable. Labour have lost a third of the vote they won last July and far from resetting Labour’s fortunes, the Spring Statement seems to have worsened them.

“On the other side while the Tory-Reform split has the potential to benefit Labour, if the combined right vote is over 50% it might not ultimately matter with both parties of the right able to make significant gains at Labour’s expense.”

