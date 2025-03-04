British actor Hugh Grant poses as he arrives at the France premiere of Heretic, in Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) via Associated Press

The one thing left on Hugh Grant’s bucket list actually has nothing to do with acting.

Back in 2023, the Bafta winner paid a visit to his former co-star Drew Barrymore’s US talk show, where she asked him: “What’s the thing in your professional life that you still want to do and haven’t done yet?

In the past few years, Hugh has added a wide range of curious and unexpected roles to his CV, appearing in everything from the family adventure Paddington 2 and musical origin story Wonka to the dark thriller Heretic and the spy comedy Operation Fortune.

So, it’s perhaps less of a surprise to hear that the achievement Hugh still feels like he’s yet to reach is nothing to do with his on-camera work.

“Professionally, I want to finish that book,” he explained. “I wrote half a novel, and I need to finish it, because that made me nicer.”

When Drew asked how he’d find the time given how busy he is, Hugh quipped: “I won’t, ever. And then I’ll die unsatisfied and miserable.”

The Charlie’s Angels star then responded: “Well, you were probably going to do that anyway, regardless.”

Hugh has actually been quietly honing his writing skills for years – including some of his most recent projects.

For his cameo in last year’s Paddington In Peru, Hugh penned some of his own lines, and also wrote dialogue for his performance in the latest Bridget Jones movie Mad About The Boy, in which he reprises the role of Daniel Cleaver.

The British actor previously made the decision to sit out the third Bridget Jones film almost a decade ago, admitting he struggled to work out exactly how his character would fit into the proposed plot.

Elsewhere in Hugh’s Drew Barrymore interview, the host asked the same question relating to her guest’s personal life, to which he said: “I’ve done my personal life. I’m very happily married – great girl, lovely children. Done. Finished. Cooked.”

