Hugh Grant 'Enormously Surprised' To Hear Which Of His Films Quentin Tarantino Loves

Hugh Grant has revealed Quentin Tarantino surprised him when he revealed his favourite film from the British actor’s vast back catalogue.

In a new interview with Letterboxd, the Heretic star recalled a “weird experience” at an event in London, in which a “sweaty person pushed his way through the crowd to me”, only to reveal himself as the Pulp Fiction filmmaker.

“To my enormous surprise, he said, ‘Oh, man, I love Music And Lyrics’,” Hugh continued.

“He said he watched it on a plane, and was so disappointed that the plane landed before the film ended, that he had to quickly go and order it from Blockbuster or something. And I thought, ‘Surely not, not Quentin Tarantino’...?”

Music And Lyrics featured Hugh as a former 80s music icon, who leans on an unlikely source when he’s tasked with writing a new song for a modern-day pop star.

The film featured Hugh and Drew Barrymore performing several musical numbers, with the Paddington 2 star making headlines last year when he was less-than-complimentary about his former co-star’s vocal abilities.

Elsewhere in his Letterboxd interview, Hugh opened up about shooting those musical scenes, admitting: “[The dancing in Music And Lyrics] was hell, because it was freeform, just kind of ‘express yourself’, ‘enjoy the music’, ‘feel it’ like a real rock star, and I’m so not that person, and I really struggled with that.

“I had to have my charming makeup lady in New York bring me little swigs of whisky in a 7Up bottle and a certain amount of lorazepam to really get in the mood for that one.”