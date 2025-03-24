Hugh Grant Learned He Was Related To Love Actually Co-Star While Filming

Hugh Grant via Associated Press

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about how everyone from Tom Holland to Benedict Cumberbatch has surprisingly well-known parents.

Others, like Claudia Winkleman, have royal family members, too.

But while those connections might have been news to us, at least the celebs themselves knew about them (no matter how quiet they may keep it).

Not so with Hugh Grant, who only realised his relation to his Love Actually co-star after the movie started filming.

Hugh Grant at a 2016 Love Actually reunion via Associated Press

In 2007, the Times Of India reported that Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played Liam Neeson’s son in the movie, told Hugh he was distantly related to him when they met on the set of the hit movie.

Thomas was quoted as saying: “His grandmother and my great-grandmother are sisters.. [Hugh] didn’t know.

“I said, ‘Apparently, you are my uncle or my cousin or something’. Then he kind of remembered my mum and uncle. So, for the rest of the shoot, he went round saying: ‘Hello cousin’. That felt quite cool.”

Thomas has since spoken about the connection during an interview on Lorraine.

“He referred to me as ‘little cousin’” while filming Love Actually, Thomas said. “He’d come and ruffle my hair.”

And though Thomas told Lorraine that Hugh was his “uncle of some kind,” they’re actually third cousins (per IMDb).

“Hugh’s maternal grandmother, Margaret Isabel Randolph, was the sister of one of Thomas’s maternal great-grandmothers, Barbara May Randolph,” the film site clarified.

Hugh isn’t Thomas’ only relative in the industry, though. His mother, actor Tasha Bertram, appeared in A Hat For The Camel and Marple.

Meanwhile, Thomas’ wife is St Trinians star Talulah Riley, who was also previously twice married to Elon Musk.

