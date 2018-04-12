Hugh Jackman Shares Public Support For 10-Year-Old Girl Who Posted Anti-Bullying Video

Hugh Jackman has voiced his support for a 10-year-old whose anti-bullying video went viral on Facebook.

Cassidy Slater, from the US, wanted people to share her story about being bullied to raise awareness for other kids in similar situations. She held up cards to a camera explaining she had been bullied since she started school, having people pick fights with her and spit on her.

Her video was removed from Facebook as the social media platform was notified she was underage, so her mum, Jen Slater, reposted it. “I feel so alone, I feel like I have no one and it hurts,” one card read. “This is my story, stop bullying - not just for me but for other kids too.”

After seeing the video, Hugh Jackman shared it and wrote: “I’m Hugh. I want you to know you’re loved, special and smart.”