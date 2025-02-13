Hugh Jackman Had This Extremely Uncommon Job Before Becoming An Actor

via Associated Press

Whether you fall on the superhero side of his fandom or, like me, you live for his musical theatre credentials, it’s fair to say that Hugh Jackman is a man with RANGE.

From playing Wolverine for the past twenty years, to starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in gritty drama Prisoners, to charming audiences worldwide in his The Greatest Showman role, he seems to be able to apply his acting skills to quite literally anything.

Apart from, it turns out, working as a birthday clown.

Speaking on Hot Ones, the Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed that before he became famous, he actually worked as a birthday clown with a pal of his.

“I literally rented a clown outfit, and me and this guy Stan, we went for birthday parties, and we had no skills. Literally no skills,” Hugh confessed.

His co-star and friend Ryan Reynolds jokingly chimed in with: “So they robbed people, and that’s how they did it. They robbed everyone.”

Hugh shared an anecdote to further his point that he was emphatically not cut out for this job, saying: “I broke my rule and I did an eight year old party. I always knew that they were gonna find me out. And he found me out,” he said.

“And this kid yelled to his mom, ‘Mom, this clown is crap.’ I was like, ‘Shut up kid, shut up kid.’ ”

Desperate to impress these decidedly underwhelmed children, Hugh then started trying to amuse them with eggs. “I just reached in. I grabbed eggs. I’m like, ‘Yeah, what about that?’ I just cracked it on my head.

“I just kept cracking and then they just jumped on top of me, and that’s it. 50 bucks. Not worth it.”